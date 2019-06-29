Motor sports shop brings safety awareness to 'Bike Night' event

There's been a couple motorcyclist fatalities in Billings in recent weeks. According to MHP, motorcycle fatalities were down by just one in 2018.

It's Bike Night at High-Tech Motor Sports & Marine on Saturday night and it's all about safety.

Grant McFarland works at High-Tech Motor Sports & Marine and said Bike Night includes cars, trucks, and anything with two wheels. A raffle is included, along with some good food, and slow racing.

"We just want to make sure that everybody's safe out there," McFarland said. "Everybody's recognizing each other, get the community together, and let everybody know we're out there on the roads and to pay attention."

Promoting safety is something very important for this shop. Many of their customers are motorcyclists. Chris Booth has been riding for about 28 years and said he's no stranger to the dangers out there on the road.

"The first one was August of '94 on the Beartooth Highway," Booth said. "Three of us ended up getting run over by an oncoming vehicle. Spent two Months at St. V's."

Booth said he was not in one, but two motorcycle crashes.

"That one, I was on 24th Street at a stoplight minding my own business, and I got rear ended," Booth added.

The motorcyclist said drivers need to pay more attention to motorcycles. More importantly, motorcyclists should try and stay safe as much as they can.

"Especially the younger ones," Booth said. "Pay attention to what's going on around you. Especially cars at intersections and side streets because they may or may not see you because they're just not paying attention."

One of the biggest misconceptions about motorcyclists is when they rev up their engines. McFarland said showing off may not always be the case.

"A lot of times, why we do that is because we don't think the people in the vehicle see us and we could be in a blind spot," McFarland said. "They start to merge on us and so, by revving up the engines, it's not to cause conflict. It's just to get their awareness to let them know that we are there."

Bike night at High-Tech Motor Sports is pushing the importance of safety by adding discounts toward helmets and other merchandise. McFarland said Saturday night won't be the only night safety is promoted.