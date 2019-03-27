Mother Nature brings flooding to Roundup

The small town of Roundup is no stranger to the harshness of Mother Nature and during spring, flooding is a familiar foe.

Musselshell County DES Coordinator Floyd Fisher said this area, where the water has flooded the 4-H road, had eroded about 20-25 feet since this weekend.

Caused by the melting snow, the ice, and natural water Roundup gets every spring, Fisher said the flooding began sunday afternoon and progressively grew. He said he has been keeping residents informed online through social media and telling them where the ice jams and flooding is located throughout the area.

At this time, fisher is advising residents to stay clear of this area. He said the town was hoping to rebuild this section of the road but, unfortunately, they did not receive the funds from FEMA. Fema stands for Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Musselshell County DES coordinator talked about what the future holds for the town of Roundup.

"I think we're going to be okay for this year," Fisher said. "Looking at our weather patterns and what we've had so far, I think - this year, we'll be okay. This road, I don't know what's going to happen with the road. We do have an alternate way in to this area, so that would have to be decided by the county commissioner as to what's going to happen and how much we can afford to repair the damages to the road."

Fisher said if this flooding on this road continues, it'll become the new river channel for the Musselshell River. He said residents are keeping watch on the flooding with their own eyes to examine the damage done.

"We have a lot of people that are upset about it because this is such a natural beauty down here with all the hiking and the trails and the campgrounds here," Fisher explained. "People love to camp here. It's free camping and you don't find that very often."

KULR-8'S Briana Monte walked inside a popular new business that recently opened up in town and spoke with resident and co-owner of the Corner Cafe Malt Shop, Philip Dunham. He said the flooding that has been going on has not impacted his business. It's the commute that has been, and will continue to be, difficult.

"Sometimes it can make it tough to make it in and out of town," Dunham said. "That's where it's a real problem, but other than that, this part of town, we're high enough up that it doesn't affect us directly."

Dunham believes the flooding will not effect residents in this town too much. Fisher agrees.

"We can't change Mother Nature and so, whatever we get, we'll have to deal with," Fisher said. "So, you know, we'll mitigate it one way or the other and life will go on."