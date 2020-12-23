BILLINGS, Mont. - After putting on his uniform and clipping on his badge for the last time, Sheriff Tony Harbaugh radioed in to dispatch for his ceremonial last call.

Harbaugh struggled to hold back tears as he was praised for his legacy of serving and protecting residents of Custer County as if they were his own family.

Local law enforcement and his friends and family met at the sheriff's office Tuesday morning, showing the humble man he made an impact on those around him.

Now, the sheriff is shifting his focus from looking out for others, to looking out for himself, which he says he has mixed feelings about.

"It's been my identity pretty much my entire adult life. After 42½ years, going away from law enforcement is a little intimidating for me. It's time, my wife and I are looking forward to enjoying some time now too," Harbaugh said.