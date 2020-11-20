BILLINGS, Mont. - Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Montana State University Billings has been unable to hold graduation ceremonies.

Knowing how important the ceremony is, the university found a way to celebrate all recent and upcoming graduates, while staying safe.

Starting Saturday November 21 at 8 a.m. a re-recorded virtual graduation commencement video will be available on the MSUB website. Graduates, their families, and the public are encouraged to watch.

The video includes speeches from their deans, the keynote speaker, Chief Judge Sidney Thomas, and Interim Chancellor Rolf Groseth. Names of graduates from the summer of 2019 to fall of 2020 will be read aloud and appear on screen.

According to the university, the free video is not just for graduates and holds nuggets of wisdom which anyone to learn from. The university says it was a gut-wrenching decision. Although they can’t gather in person, their graduates deserve tangible recognition for completing a degree during a pandemic.

“I mean, what an accomplishment – their resiliency, their hard work, determination, and dedication has definitely paid off. We want to make sure that they know that we know that it's been a rough year and to accomplish what they have this year should be applauded,” said Maureen Brakke, University Director of Communications & Marketing.

The virtual graduation commencement video will be on the MSUB website starting at 8 a.m. November 21 through December 31. All graduates will receive an email Saturday morning with a link to the video as well.