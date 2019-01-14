Denise Smith with the Montana Rescue Mission said MRM will be getting rid of military discounts. On top of that, they will be providing senior discounts one day out of the week from now on.

Smith said Montana Rescue Mission evaluated the discounts and the reality of it is that those discounts translate into lost revenue for the organization in serving the hungry and homeless of Billings. She said the number one purpose of having the bargain centers is for financial support to run the shelters, the meal program, and to provide all the different programs MRM offers. She also said taking away military discounts does not mean they don't support those in the military. In contrary, they serve the military and veterans every single day.

"If we can take that revenue from the store and provide them with shelter, with counseling to overcome their PTSD or whatever the case may be and serving those veterans who we love and adore, it's going to be more affective for us to do that within the shelter," Smith said.

As for those senior discounts, MRM is doing what they did in the past and provide senior discounts on Wednesdays. Smith said they're hoping this can make it easier for seniors who live in senior living.