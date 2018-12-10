Montana Rescue Mission and Friendship House of Christian Service announce collaboration

The Montana Rescue Mission board of directors and Friendship House of Christian Service Board of Directors announce a deeper relationship with one another.
Once the current Executive Director for Montana Rescue Mission retires come January, the executive director for the Friendship House of Christian Services, Matt Lundgren, will be overseeing both the Montana Rescue Mission and the Friendship House. This is what they're calling a new collaboration.
Matt Lundgren has been the executive director for the Friendship House of Christian Services in Billings for nearly seven years. He said after spending over 20 years of parrish ministry of local churches, he felt his true calling was to work for the Friendship House. Now, he said he feels another calling, the Montana Rescue Mission.
"God's saying Matt, there's something more than just the Friendship House," Lundgren said. "It's the Billings Leadership Foundation model where we can serve multiple nonprofits with the back office skills that we've learned to help the front office program level stuff be more effective, more efficient."
Lundgren said he's very excited to be working with Montana Rescue Mission to make an even bigger impact on the community.
"We are a part of the solution for homelessness in Billings at the Montana Rescue Mission side of things," Lundgren said. "We are a part of continuum of care. We work very closely with the United Way, with Tumbleweed, with Community Crisis Center, with St. Vincent De Paul, and with Salvation Army. All of these partners to address homelessness in our community and really, our long-term vision is to say what is the community need and then be a part of that solution."
Lundgren said this collaboration is not a merger, but rather, a shared agreement and structure between the two non-profit.