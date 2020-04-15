Montana Premiere Entertainment performs live virtual show

BILLINGS, Mont. - Many industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, including the entertainment business.

Patrick Branger, also known as "Patty Cakes the Clown" is the star of Montana Premiere Entertainment. He says they do everything from live shows, to inflatable bounce houses, to event rentals. Branger says with all the Easter celebrations and graduation parties being cancelled, they have see financial losses over the past three months, but today they performed a live circus show to support the Al Bedoo Shrine.

"So by doing our own little circus show, it's given us an opportunity to one - let me practice some of my stuff - and two - get us out in the community even though we're not... we're kind of locked in the building here just the few of us. And we decided to make it a live show to break up the monotony for those sitting at home with their kids," he says.