BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol is asking for the public's helping in finding a wanted fugitive from Yellowstone County.

MHP says Dominick Buccelli, 29, has a full extradition warrant for his arrest out of Yellowstone County for three felony charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run crash on July 20. Those charges include vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. MHP says they believe Buccelli is aware of the warrant for his arrest.

Buccelli is described as 5’11” tall, 165 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm, back, left calf, chest, left forearm, right forearm, right shoulder, and right wrist.

If you have any information about Buccelli or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact MHP via social media or call the 24-hour dispatch center at 855-647-3777.