RED LODGE, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildfire & Parks is warning residents in and near Red Lodge to be prepared for grizzly bears passing through the area.

FWP says lush berry crops and other food sources around Red Lodge are drawing grizzly bears in closer to town. Residents are asked to be extra vigilant about securing garbage, pet food, and bird feeders that may attract the bears.

FWP says grizzly bears are currently active along Rock Creek, in and near the town of Red Lodge.

The agency says bears are beginning to pack on calories as they prepare for winter hibernation, so they are busy seeking out all food sources. As area grizzly bears continue to move away from the mountains and timber, FWP says Rock Creek offers seclusion, cover, and natural foods for the animals. The public is asked to keep the possibility of bears in mind when traveling along Rock Creek, even in town.

Grizzly bears are relatively common in the mountains and hills around Red Lodge, and sometimes these bears will frequent areas around town where they can find food, especially seasonal food crops, like berries.

FWP offers these tips to help avoid bear conflicts:

Take down bird feeders and make sure all bird seed is cleaned up around the area where the feeder hung.

Make sure your garbage cans are either bear resistant or stored indoors. Make sure your bear resistant container is securely latched.

Keep barbecue grills cleaned and stored indoors when not in use.

Feed pets indoors if possible and always store pet food indoors or in a bear resistant container.

Pick the fruits and berries that have ripened in your yard.

Anglers should be alert to the possibility of bears as they wade along Rock Creek.

Travel in groups if possible.

Make noise as you travel especially in areas of reduced visibility.

Carry bear spray, have it handy, and know how to use it.

If you see bears in the Red Lodge area or have conflicts with bears on your property, you are asked to call Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks local staff at 406-850-1131.