Montana DEQ holds radioactive oil waste hearing, concerns raised

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality holds one of two public hearings for comment on a proposed set of rules to oversee the disposal of radioactive oil waste in Glendive.

According to Rebecca Harbage, the public policy director for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, it was standing room only at last night's meeting. About 50 to 60 locals turned out to learn about the DEQ's findings and express concerns over a report of contamination found in groundwater monitoring wells at Oaks Disposal, the only disposal facility for radioactive oil waste 26 miles from Glendive.

According to Rebecca Harbage with the DEQ, the department has been working over the past five years to develop rules that will regulate the disposal of technologically enhanced, naturally- occurring radioactive materials or "TENORM".

"The latest development in that project was that the department developed a set of rules and proposd those rules and opened them for public comment."

Laurel Clawson is a Montana rancher in Sheridan County and said she's highly concerned about Oaks Disposal and the DEQ's proposed set of rules.

"The main concerns is that we achieve parity with North Dakota," Clawson said. "They've been working on a set of rules recently and they're talking about they don't allow self regulation and self reporting like we've been doing. They will have unannounced inspections which we currently don't have. Their inspections will include actual physical inspections rather than looking at paperwork which we currently don't have in this current draft of the rules."

"The focus is North Dakota is because of the largest industrial scale oil fields in the United States," Seth Newman said. "The Bakken is just across the border and they need a place to go with their waste. North Dakota has updated their regulations for the picocurie level."

Fourth generation rancher, Seth Newman, was also present at the hearing last night and voiced his concern over the radioactive material allowed in disposal facilities in the DEQ's most recent draft of rules. When it comes to the picocurie, which is the calculated rate of disintegration of radioactive waste, the Montana DEQ proposes an amount that is four times the level allowed in North Dakota.

"Their picocurie limit is at 50 where ours is at 200," Clawson said.

"There was a lot of testimony there yesterday stating my same concern that we need to be as stringent as North Dakota or we're just going to be the dumping ground and it's already been proven and it's not working," Newman said. "It's already leaking over here."

A report provided to DEQ by Oaks Disposal in February of 2019 found increased levels of chloride, radium-226, and radium-228 in surrounding groundwater monitoring wells from testing conducted in late 2018. Harbage said they are aware of the violation and worked through a process with the operator to take corrective action. But, Newman, Clawson, and Northern Plains Resource Council say the contamination continues.

"My fond hope is that DEQ will consider their mission statement, which is to protect the people and the land in the state of Montana."

The next hearing will occur in Helena on October 10th at the Montana Department of Environmental Quality Metcalf building beginning at 9 a.m.