Montana Arabian Horse Association's annual spring show kicks off in Billings

KULR-8 met a quarter horse named Leo and his rider, Annie. Leo is a quarter horse and one of the many horses participating in the show.

Mary Brownlee is a volunteer at the horse show who said me this event has been going on for about 30 years. She explained a little more about the event.

"Today's classes are what we call rail classes," Brownlee said. "So that's basically the horse and rider ride into the arena, individually, along the rail completing judge-requested gates. Such as a lope, a walk, trot, cantor, depending on Western or English discipline."

Brownlee said this show is a qualifying horse show for region 6, which encompasses all of Montana, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and parts of Nebraska. She said you have to obtain so many points at a qualifying show before you can participate in a regional event. That is what 12-year-old Annie is here to do.

"So, we just kind of washed up his hooves," Annie said. "As you can see, they're still muddy because he went and walked through mud and we kind of walked him around. We started working with him and got him calmed down."

Leo is 18 years old, but Annie said that doesn't stop him from competing.

"I got two first places and two second."

"It happens every year and we just started because the horse show industry is dwindling," Brownlee said. "There's not as many horse shows so we're tryingto include all different types of breeds."

The horse show is a two day, family friendly event located at MetraPark. Sunday's horse show will begin at around 9 a.m.