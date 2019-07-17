Model T car owners enjoying Montana

There's just something special about your first car, and that's true for automakers too.

The Model T was the first mass produced car by Ford Motor Company and there's several dozen of them on the road between Billings and surrounding communities this week.

The Rocky Mountain Fun Tour brought these enthusiasts to Pompey's Pillar Wednesday.

These old cars may lack the horsepower and speed of modern vehicles, but they sure are a nice way to enjoy the view as you go for a ride.

"I get smiles per gallon and when people wave they use all five fingers instead of just one." says Model T owner, Dom Denio

If you'd like to get a close up look at these classic automobiles, the Billings All Original Car Show is this Saturday at North Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.