Mobile parking app PayByPhone comes to Billings

PayByPhone, Launches in the Magic City.

The app is now available in more than 1,000 spaces throughout Montana's largest city.

PayByPhone is the first mobile parking payment solution commissioned by the city.

This comes as Billings continues to advance its parking and sustainability initiatives.

Currently, Billings is donating half of the proceeds from designated "green-domed meters" to implement projects such as flower baskets and street decorations in downtown Billings.

The app allows customers to use their mobile phone to pay for parking at all of the 842 meters located in the downtown area.