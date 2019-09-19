BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two young boys from Billings.

According to the Billings Police Department, 4-year-old Anthony Jimenez Jr. and 3-year-old Armando Jimenez were taken by their non custodial mother Tanishia Rue Brady. Brady is a 22-year-old Native American woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are with two other unknown individuals in a gold passenger car, possibly a Pontiac, heading in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information please call 911 or Billings police at 406-657-8461.