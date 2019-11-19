UPDATE 11/19 8:20PM: Due to an error at Crow Agency Law Enforcement the missing and endangered person advisory issued for Christian Robinson is being reissued. Christian has not been located.

UPDATE 11/19 6:53PM : The Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for a toddler from Crow Agency has been canceled. The boy was found safe.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a toddler from Crow Agency.

Christian Robinson is a 3-year-old American Indian male, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, November 13. Family reports he is possibly with his homeless mother Whitney Birdinground.

Law enforcement says Christian is believed to be in danger due to exposure to weather conditions. If you have any information on Christian or Whitney, please contact BIA Crow Law Enforcement at 406-638-2631 or call 911.