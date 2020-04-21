MILES CITY, Mont. - In an effort to support local businesses in Miles City, Rolling Rubber Point S has been doing gift card giveaways that can be used at local businesses like Buy MT and more once these businesses are able to reopen.

Rolling Rubber Point S is one of the businesses in Miles City deemed essential, and while they remain open, their hearts go out to the businesses that were forced to temporarily close. Carol Bean is the owner of Rolling Rubber, and it was her and her husband who came up with this idea. "Miles City is a very small community and our hearts were aching as we watched our friends and families one by one shut down their businesses," says Bean. "So we just kind of brainstormed what can we do to support them because our hearts were sad for them."

Carol and her husband took to Facebook where they gave away gift cards to local businesses and restaurants in Miles City, Glendive and Baker. In an attempt to keep things light, Carol made the entry rules fun and simple. Contestants answered two questions, first, what have you been doing during the quarantine? Two, what silver lining has quarantine taught you? Carol says "we felt like by doing this, we were supporting our small business friends and family but at the same time, bringing some uplifting comments that people could read online to our eastern Montana communities."

Many of the businesses that are closed do however have websites where gift card winners can still make purchases. However, when this idea was formed, Carol says the focus wasn't on the winners, but instead on bringing joy to communities during these challenging times.

"The responses were just fun to listen to, uplifting. Lots about spending more time with family. But it's just a little bit of sunshine that we can spread in our little town, and support our little eastern Montana communities in Baker, Miles City and Glendive."