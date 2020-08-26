BILLINGS, Mont. - Did you know that the original parking lot at MetraPark was paved in 1987? And it's finally getting a much-needed face lift.

The parking lot between the Montana Pavilion and grandstands looks pretty unrecognizable from what most residents remember. Heavy machinery has started tearing up the old to make room for the new and improved experience for future visitors.

Construction to rip the old parking lot began Wednesday morning and is expected to be done by late October. Bill Dutcher, General Manager for MetraPark, says the lot will have up-to-code drainage and be lined for the first time, which will allow the lot to be used for multiple events.

Tearing down the grandstands is the next step in renovating MetraPark. The new lot is a step forward in the master plan, and Dutcher says he's excited for the public to see it.

”At this period right now, with everything going on, this is the perfect time to have these improvements. This and the grandstands going on, especially as we’re working into master planning," Dutcher said.

While construction is underway, MetraPark will utilize the upper and lower parking lots to accommodate everyone during their upcoming events.