Meth prosecutions growing at alarming rate

Meth isn't a new problem for Montana, but it is a growing problem. For members of law enforcement and state prosecutors, it's growing at an alarming rate. For instance, in 2018, the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program seized more than 129 pounds of meth. At 80 dollars a gram on the street, that adds up to more than 3.5 million dollars!

We spoke with the U.S. attorney for Montana, Kurt Alme. He said from 2012 to 2016, meth offenses increased 313 percent in the treasure state.

Alme discussed the impact methamphetamine has had on his office. He mentioned almost 95 percent of the drug prosecutions involve meth.

"Meth is a very big problem for our office," Alme said. "Especially as it relates to violent crime. It is a major cause of the 35 percent increase of violent crime that we've seen in Montana from 2013-2017."

On a statewide level, the U.S. attorney said he has to attack meth on all fronts: enforcement, treatment, and prevention. Alme said Project Safe Neighborhood is a program set up in Yellowstone and Missoula counties.

"Focusing enforcement efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement, as well as the Attorney General's office and the county attorney's offices in prosecuting meth traffickers, armed robbers (who rob casinos and convenient stores to get money to buy meth) and also violent felons with firearms," Alme said.

This enforcement component is necessary to attack supply, according to Alme. He said communities need to deal with prevention and treatment in an effort to reduce demand.

"Meth traffickers and dealers, they need to know that they will be caught and they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."