BILLINGS, Mont. -The two men killed in a head-on crash on Highway 312 in Huntley were identified Thursday morning.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified the two men as 19-year-old Anthony Deleo and 21-year-old Taylor Larson of Worden.

Mahoney said both men died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries consistent with a vehicle crash.

Montana Highway Patrol has a confirmed a fatal crash on Highway 312 in Huntley.

According to MHP Trooper Barry Mitchell, the near head-on crash involved two vehicles, and both male drivers have been confirmed dead.

The area remain closed during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.