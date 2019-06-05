BILLINGS, Mont. -The two men killed in a head-on crash on Highway 312 in Huntley were identified Thursday morning.
Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified the two men as 19-year-old Anthony Deleo and 21-year-old Taylor Larson of Worden.
Mahoney said both men died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries consistent with a vehicle crash.
Montana Highway Patrol has a confirmed a fatal crash on Highway 312 in Huntley.
According to MHP Trooper Barry Mitchell, the near head-on crash involved two vehicles, and both male drivers have been confirmed dead.
The area remain closed during this incident.
The investigation is ongoing.