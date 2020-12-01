Mattress King hosts annual community blanket drive

BILLINGS, Mont. - Mattress King is sharing the warmth this holiday season through their annual community blanket drive.

Both Mattress King locations in Billings and the Mattress King in Bozeman will be collecting blankets, and every blanket donated will go to a local shelter or other non-profit organization in the community.

Mattress King will only be accepting unused blankets this year because of COVID-19. Mattress King has organized the blanket drive for several years now to help people stay warm during Montana's harsh winter months.

"We usually start in November and running through December into Christmas when it gets cold, and it's the giving season, so there's a lot of different organizations we partner with and donate," Martin Husicka of Mattress King said.

If you'd like to help, all three Mattress King locations will be collecting donated blankets through the end of December.

Billings: 20th Street & King Avenue or 17th Street & Grand Avenue

Bozeman: 311 N 7th Ave