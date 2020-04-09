BILLINGS, Mont. - A local Facebook group, dedicated to providing masks to healthcare professionals in Billings, held a meet-up Thursday to deliver materials to volunteers and drop off finished masks.

In response to the PPE shortage, the "Mask Crusaders of B-Town" formed to make homemade fabric masks, constructed by volunteers. They strictly make masks for healthcare workers and are not selling to individuals or the public. They welcome anyone wanting to make their own masks, by showing a "how-to" on their Facebook page.

Their first week of collecting masks, they had over 500 donated and the number continues to grow each day. Mask Crusaders' founder Tori Taylor says she's happy that her group is making a difference.

"It's always amazing to connect with other people who care about our community. It's super inspiring to feel like you're not the only one that wants to help, it's really validating, And it just fills your heart to do something like this and get the kind of response that we have," says Taylor.

Event organizer Jen Ries, says that they will continue to have more drop-offs and pick-ups each week and they are in dire need of rubber material.

If you're interested in volunteering or making your own masks, click here.