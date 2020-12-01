BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was tased after a traffic stop turned into an altercation with Billings police Tuesday night.
The Billings Police Department says officers stopped a truck with a stolen license plate on 1st Avenue North about 7 p.m. Police say the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Larry Rondeau, ran and reached for a gun in a shoulder holster. An officer then used a taser on the man and a fight reportedly ensued.
Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital by AMR and an officer was treated for a hand injury.
20-88634 1906hrs 1403 1 Ave N Police stopped a truck with stolen license plate. Suspect Larry Rondeau 42yo male ran, reached for a gun in a shoulder holster. Officer tased him, a fight ensued. He was taken to hospital by AMR. An Officer treated for inured hand. Lt Krivitz— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 2, 2020