BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was tased after a traffic stop turned into an altercation with Billings police Tuesday night.

The Billings Police Department says officers stopped a truck with a stolen license plate on 1st Avenue North about 7 p.m. Police say the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Larry Rondeau, ran and reached for a gun in a shoulder holster. An officer then used a taser on the man and a fight reportedly ensued.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital by AMR and an officer was treated for a hand injury.