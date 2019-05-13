Man sent to hospital by help flight after two-vehicle collision in Shepherd

A two-vehicle car collision sent two people to the hospital in Shepherd.

The call came in to dispatch around 7:50 Monday evening. According to Trooper David Hankins with the Montana Highway Patrol, a blue pickup was traveling westbound on Shepherd Acton Road and it appears the driver, an unidentified male, may have run a stop sign.

Trooper Hankins said a grey Volkswagen passenger car, traveling northbound on Twelve-Mile Road, rear-ended the pickup and both vehicles slid into the ditch. According to witnesses, the driver of the pickup was ejected.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, with the driver of the pickup being transported by help-flight. The suspicion of alcohol or drugs is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway.