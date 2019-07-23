BILLINGS, Mont. - A 20-year-old cold case is now closed. The announcement came Tuesday from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and County Attorney Scott Twito.

Miranda Fenner was murdered November 15, 1998, at the movie store in Laurel. The man claiming responsibility for that homicide is 39-year-old Zachary O'Neill.

Sheriff Mike Linder says O'Neill admitted two years ago to the crime while speaking to investigators in an unrelated case.

O'Neill is currently a state inmate in Washington State but did appear in Yellowstone County Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment, where he entered a guilty plea.

Fenner's family did not speak at Tuesday's news conference, but they did release a statement which law enforcement shared with the media.

"We wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and support over the last 20 years. We are relieved there is an end in sight for something that has caused so much heartache and pain to everyone who knew and loved Miranda. Unfortunately, nothing will ever bring Miranda back, and we can only pray that other families may be spared the grief that this kind of crime inflicts."

O'Neill is scheduled for sentencing August 23 at 9 a.m.