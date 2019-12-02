BILLINGS, Mont. - Careless driving and poor road conditions led to a vehicle hitting the side of a Billings business Saturday night, according to police.

According to Lieutenant Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department, around 10 p.m. Saturday a vehicle crashed into Seder's Heating and Cooling on Central Avenue.

Lt. Wooley says the driver of the vehicle was cited for careless driving and driving without insurance. The driver, a 27-year-old Billings man, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hop the curb and ram into the building.

The building was unoccupied and there were no injuries as a result of this crash.