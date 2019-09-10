BILLINGS, Mont. - UPDATE: The man killed in Tuesday's fatal rollover on I-90 east of Billings has been identified as William Macfarlane, 70, of Los Angeles, California.

That information according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney. Mahoney said the man died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

At this time, there is no word on the other man's condition.

One man is dead after a fatal rollover crash on I-90 Tuesday.

The crash was reported near mile marker 467 shortly before noon.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Moran tells KULR-8 two men were traveling westbound on I-90 when the trailer they were pulling began to fishtail, causing their vehicle to roll.

Trooper Moran says both men were thrown from the vehicle. One of the men was confirmed to have died in the crash. The other man was taken to a local hospital by HELP Flight. His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation. Check back for updates.