Man injured after being struck by vehicle Wednesday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police say a man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Glenn Gunther with BPD, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Central Avenue. The man was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

