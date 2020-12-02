Man injured after being struck by vehicle Wednesday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police say a man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Glenn Gunther with BPD, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Central Avenue. The man was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
20-88916, 12/2/20 @ 2056 hrs. BPD responded to a veh vs pedestrian accident in the 1700 blk of Central Ave. One adult male victim transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Please avoid Central Ave from 19th-15th St W. Investigation ongoing.Sgt Gunther— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 3, 2020