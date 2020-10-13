BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was shot and killed during an altercation with Billings police officers on the West End Monday night.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department say officers were called to the 2200 block of Avenue C about 10:20 p.m. for reports of suspicious activity.

Lieutenant Wooley says when officers arrived, they found three suspects. When officers tried to detain one of the suspects, identified as a 29-year-old man from Box Elder, a physical altercation happened. During the altercation, two officers discharged their weapons. Police say the suspect suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

