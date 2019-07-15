Man drives tractor across country at 15 mph to spread awareness for veterans and first responders

Ivan Stoltzfus is traveling across country in this tractor at 15 mph. This is his third time traveling across the country.

"I'm going across with Operation Second Chance, bringing awareness for our wounded and our heroes veterans and first responders for PTSD," Stoltzfus said. "Just bringing awareness for those that are willing to sacrifice for our freedom."

Operation Second Chance is a non-profit organization that serves wounded, injured, and ill veterans and their families- providing emergency financial assistance, morale events, and retreats across the country. Ivan drives his tractor and takes the country back roads as much as he can, to spread the awareness. Ivan said the support has been humbling.

"It's just been overwhelming," Stoltzfus said. "It's just heart warming the way I'm treated and they love their veterans and their police officers and I see that along the way. I have so many. I go pull in a gas station and veterans come and say thank you. Some say don't give up. Some say it's not the monetary, it's just known as somebody's out there."

The tractor driver said driving at such a slow pace to spread awareness is worth it whenever he knows he's helped a veteran.

"Indiana had a veteran come in with a tow truck," Stoltzfus said. "He was just getting ready to leave. He kept jumping out... he lost his daughter in Afghanistan... and he said thank you. That's what's worth it. That's what makes the trip."

If you'd like to support Operation Second Chance or if you'd like to follow Ivan on his journey across country, log onto operationsecondchance.org.