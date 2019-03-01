Man dies from injuries sustained in early morning house fire in Billings

An early morning structure claimed the life of a 28-year-old man Friday.

According to Billings Fire Marshal Mike Spini, firefighters responded to the fire just before 4:00 a.m.

The fire was reported at a residential duplex on the 200 block of Avenue B. Spini said the fire is still under investigation, but the building sustained significant fire damage.

No other details were released on the victim of the fire. KULR-8 is working to get additional information through the Yellowstone County Coroner's office.