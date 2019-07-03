SIDNEY, Mont. - One man is dead after a reported shooting at a Sidney convenience store.

The Sidney Police Department says they responded to a reported shooting at the Loaf 'N Jug Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man, who appeared to be the victim of a gunshot wound. Police say emergency medical crews assessed the victim and determined he was deceased. The Sidney Herald reports the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Hayden.

According to Sidney police, at 11:35 p.m. the same night, 19-year-old Kyle Lee Severson entered the lobby of the Richland County Law & Justice Center and said he was the shooter. Severson was taken into custody and charged with one count of deliberate homicide.

Bail for Severson has been set at $2,000,000.