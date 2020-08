BILLINGS, Mont. - Dominick Buccelli appeared in court Tuesday morning after being arrested on an outstanding warrant. He's accused of a hit-and-run on July 20, which resulted in the death of 49-year-old Marie Golden.

Buccelli was sought as a fugitive by Montana Highway Patrol for his suspected involvement in the incident. He was spotted in Polson on August 14, leading Polson police on a high-speed chase, ending with the arrest of Buccelli.

Golden's two daughters, sister, and brother in-law were in court to hear the arraignment.

Buccelli is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Buccelli pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Bond was set at $250,000 with the trial being set for a later date.