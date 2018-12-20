BILLINGS, Mont. - A vehicle versus pedestrian crash sends one to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Billings Police Department, a woman driving a Subaru SUV was in the area of Stone Street and Calhoun Lane when she struck a man carrying a 6-year-old girl.

The man and 6-year-old girl were in the area to check out a decorated house on Stone Street.

Billings Police says the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The 6-year-old he was carrying suffered minor injuries.