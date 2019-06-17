BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly pulled out a gun during a fight on the patio of Daisy Dukes in Downtown Billings early Sunday morning.

According to court documents, Darren Peterson became verbally and physically confrontational with another man on the front patio of the bar.

Documents state the altercation started when the man and Peterson pushed each other on the patio. The man stated Peterson pulled out a gun, pointed it at him, and said he would kill him.

The man said Peterson then got into a car on 3rd Avenue North and left.

Billings police said they located the car and conducted a traffic stop with no further incident. Court documents state a handgun was located under the passenger seat during a search of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.