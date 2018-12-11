Major gas leak causes traffic to shut down and businesses to evacuate

A major gas leak in Billings Heights causes a threat to public safety, forcing authorities to shut down traffic and evacuate businesses.
Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson who said the call came in at approximately 4:10 Tuesday afternoon. That's when authorities began to evacuate the area on Main Street and Milton Road.
The Battalion Chief said a line boring company hit an approximate 2-inch gas line here at this intersection. Fire crews, police officers, and construction workers worked unanimously to organize a shut down of the area. While construction workers worked diligently to repair the gas leak, firefighters stood by businesses in case something disastrous occured. They also stood by the construction workers, ready to shoot water and also monitored for any natural gas leaks. Police officers closed off the main roads to the area to make sure traffic stayed away.
Johnson explained how big the threat to the public was at the time.
"We had a pretty good breeze tonight so that helped minimize the threat due to it allowing the disperse of gas, but with the help of the Billings Police Department and DOT, we did shut down Main Street," Johnson said.
"We were concerned of worker safety, our safety and then with them starting to dig up the area, afraid of any nearby spark from a passerby vehicle and even with the workers doing work, creating a spark, creating a fire hazard... so that's why we shut down Main street, just to create a safe buffer area."
Businesses around the area were evacuated and were asked to close, which they did so willingly. Johnson said it took almost 2 and a half hours for the gas leak to be repaired. Fire crews and policemen have all gone, Johnson said the construction workers will be done working in about 2 to 3 more hours.
The Billings Police Department said the north bound lanes are now open. The south bound lanes are restricted to one lane for a few more hours until the gas line is fixed.