UPDATE: Main St. has re-opened northbound and one lane heading southbound has opened up. Construction crews are continuing to work on the gas line at Main and Milton and it is expected to be opened up later Tuesday night.
Main Street and Milton Road are closed in all directions due to a damaged gas line at the intersection, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Businesses in the area have been evacuated, according to authorities.
Police are urging travelers in the Heights to use an alternative route, such as Bench Boulevard and Lake Elmo.
