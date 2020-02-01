BILLINGS, Mont. -- Gun owners and enthusiasts came to learn the basics in safety and rules when it comes to shooting for competition. The course covered basics in gun handling, like treating guns as if they're loaded, even when they are not.

Tami Waite, President of Magic City Action Shooters reminds her trainees the primary goal is safety. After finishing the seminar people are allowed to enter competitions hosted by the USPSA (United States Practical Shooting association).

Tami breaks down the event, "So today we have a group of people coming in to learn more about the different shooting sports that we do at magic city action shooters and learning about the different things that we do, so most of them are new competition shooters, they've probably shot guns before, but this will be the first time they've shot in a competition."

Visit uspsa.org to learn more about competitive shooting.