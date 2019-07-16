BILLINGS, Mont.- MacKenzie River Pizza Company here in Billings held their annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser Tuesday that benefits the Special Olympics program for the state of Montana.

Law enforcement officers volunteer as MacKenzie River Pizza Co. staff for the event with all of their proceeds from tips going directly toward Special Olympics Montana Athletes locally and state-wide.

This is the fifth year that MacKenzie River Pizza Co. has hosted the fundraiser along with the Montana Probation Parole Division.

"This is the best day of the year for us. We get to work with the community, it's extremely generous. They love spending time with the athletes and the officers. The athletes absolutely love working with the officers and vice versa. Everybody has a blast all day long," said Deputy Chief Chris Evans.

Tip-A-Cop raised $30,000 last year helping to assist the Special Olympics Montana with a variety of things including funds for travel and uniforms.

Not only does Tip-A-Cop benefit the Special Olympics in Montana but the community as a whole as well. The manager for MacKenzie River Pizza Co. in Billings Heights Ben Gaarsland explains the benefits of the fundraiser within the community.

"It's great for us of course because it'll fill the building up. And then it definitely benefits the community just because we are helping raise money and get to have more frequent positive interactions with everybody else," said Gaarsland. "Every year when it's coming up we've got people volunteering to work on this day."

The fundraiser goes all the way until close at 10 p.m.