Lucky's Market wants your vote in the 'Natural Born Grillers' event

Saturday was a perfect day to do a little grilling in Billings! Lucky's Market hosts their 'Natural Born Grillers' event and the public gets to decide who wins!

Nick Parker is the assistant store director at Lucky's Market who said this event started on Wednesday and will be going on through June 5th. He said departments from the store will grill something delicious from their products and serve samples to the public. Then, the public gets to decide on which dish served best.

"Inside, we're sampling our buffalo tri tip," Parker said. "We've got a bacon wrapped pork tenderloin. oUtside, we've got the grilled peaches and asparagus, we're also doing some bread cheese with some fig spread and some veggie burgers and veggie sausages from our grocery department."