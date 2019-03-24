Lodge Grass experiences major flooding and ice jams

The Montana Depart of Transportation states Interstate 90 remains closed between Hardin and the Wyoming state border due to major flooding on the roadways.

Lodge Grass Creek is located in Lodge Grass. The water has risen to the point where it's almost touching a bridge in Lodge Grass Creek. It also has ice on either side of this river of which, Mayor Quincy Dabney said it is causing ice jams along the river and throughout the area.

Mayor Dabney is doing all that he can to help his town of Lodge Grass from the natural disaster just beginning. The days are getting warmer and the snow from the winter season is melting fast, causing rivers to over flow and thick ice, not yet melted away, to break off and create havoc. Grass fields and ditches next to roads were also seen with major flooding.

The mayor said the flooding began last Monday and it's only getting worse. He said the town has two rivers- the Little Big Horn River and Lodge Grass Creek. Those rivers meet south of town and that's where chaos happens.

"Two rivers coming together and you have erosion that is narrowing up the rivers afer a very, very long time- decades even, and so, all that gets taken to the bends and that's raising the bends up and all that water is shooting right over," Mayor Dabney said.

Sunday, a couple of residents made a distress call to the mayor, saying there was a major ice jam on a bridge that takes them in and out of their residential homes. The ice jam was trying to take out the bridge. Mayor Dabney immediately went into action.

"The ice jams were already hiting the bridge so just using the back hoe here to throw all of it underneath and get it going again," Mayor Dabney said.

A disaster was prevented... for now. The mayor is predicting an even worse spring flooding than last year.

"We still have rains coming," Mayor Dabney said. "We're in for a long haul."

Mayor Dabney cautions all residents to be careful. He also advises those residents to be prepared for another bad spring flooding.