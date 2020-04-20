Lockwood Schools to remain closed for rest of school year

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Lockwood Schools announced Monday its campus will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent Tobin Novasio says distance learning will continue to be implemented and school-related activities and events on campus will canceled through the end of July.

Read the superintendent's full letter to parents and the Lockwood community below:

Lockwood Parents and Community,

I wanted to update you on our plans to continue providing your child an education, as well as trying to meet their other needs for the remainder of this academic year and the foreseeable future. There has been a lot of conflicting information in the media about states beginning to return to normal and we want to provide you with some clarity in at least this one area of your life.

It is with much regret I am informing you that the Lockwood School campus will remain closed to students for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. We will finish this grading period by utilizing the same distance learning plan implemented since the middle of March. This also means that all school related activities and events on campus remain cancelled through the end of July.

We do not make this decision lightly and have agonized greatly over it, but at this time it seems to be the only prudent option. We have reviewed the available advice for resuming schools including the latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control and the Opening America Up Again guidelines from the White House, to help make this decision. While I can assure you that no one wants to greet students back to campus more than our staff, we just don’t see a safe scenario for doing so this spring. Even if as a state we enter into Phase I of the President’s plan next Monday and everything goes well in that phase; Phase II which includes the opening of schools would not begin until mid-to-late May. Opening campus for only a few weeks seems like an unnecessary risk considering we have approximately 1,300 students and 200 staff interacting closely any given day. Many of these 1,500 people have compromised immune systems or live in homes with compromised family members.

Closure for the remainder of the year is the prudent step to take; 32 of our 50 states have already made this same decision, including all but a handful of states west of the Mississippi River: only Minnesota, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada have left the possibility of school resuming on the table (North Dakota is closed “indefinitely”). The safety of your students is one of our priorities as a district, this applies during a medical pandemic the same as it does on a bus, the playground, or a classroom. We are in a situation where there seem to be no clear “right” answers, so it is our duty to error on the side of caution in order to keep you and yours safe on our watch.

Campus is closed but learning and assessment continues, school operations will carry on under the same plan we have implemented this past month. Please continue to communicate with your students’ teacher(s) regularly. All academic work will wrap up on May 29th and after all materials are turned back in, staff will make determination on credits received and placement for next year. Report cards will be issued as planned in June. Please turn any checked-out devices, learning materials, and library books back in during the first week of June. Each building Principal will put information out to parents on how this will be done based on the students age and building lay out. They will also have information posted shortly on locker and/or desk clean out. We have planned assessments of learning for this last month of school and our teachers will work to try to best evaluate your child’s growth under this new paradigm. Middle and High School students will receive information from their Principals around mid-May to start the process of registering for classes next fall.

We will continue to offer “curbside” pickup of meals in front of the Intermediate School by the “crayons”. Breakfast is being handed out on site from 7:30 to 8:30; Lunch from 11:30 to 12:30. We now have the ability to provide two additional meals over the weekend. Unfortunately, we cannot deliver these meals by bus, but if you come to the “curbside” pickup on Fridays, you can now get three meals for each person under 18. If you cannot make it to campus and need these extra meals please reach out, as we will work with you. Buses will continue to deliver meals to the community through the previously scheduled last day of school, June 5th. After this date, we will continue to provide meals here at the school, but will no longer be able to deliver them using the buses.

Finalizing this decision to close campus for the rest of this year allows us to focus our energies on determining what school will look like when we return in August. Certainly we all hope that we can return to a world where teachers can greet parents with a smile and share a handshake, hug, or high five with all of our students, but in reality we have to prepare for a wide spectrum of possibilities depending on where the progress on a vaccination is and what the prevalence of the virus is in our state at that point. We are looking at scenarios ranging from returning to school as it was prior to these closures with a few additional precautions such as regularly taking the temperature of students and staff, the possibility of a hybrid of distance learning and students being on campus for a limited basis each week, all the way to a worst case of having to continue in a format similar to this year. We will make sure to keep all parents in the loop as we move forward with these various plans.

Thank you for the opportunity to work with your child,

Tobin Novasio

Superintendent

Lockwood Schools

Limitless Future!