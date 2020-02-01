BILLINGS, Mont. -- Local business owners, vendors, and students gathered at Eileen Johnson Middle School to sell homemade crafts, food, and a lot more.

Teresa Marchant, The adult education coordinator at Lockwood says the purpose of the event is to raise awareness about adult education courses.

Teresa mentioned they are not only raising awareness but raising funds for their students to make a trip to DC.

Ashley Koss , The advisor for Family Community Career Leader of America (FCCLA) says they too are raising money to attend the state leadership conference in Bozeman later in march by selling concessions at the event.

This is what Ashley and Tersa had to say about the event, "This is our 3rd annual craft fair for the lockwood loves learning, so it's just to get the word out for adult education and then we have a craft fair, a lot of vendors and food, and we have fccla here providing concessions. And my fccla group is trying to raise money to go to the state leadership conference in Bozeman, which is March 21st and 22nd"