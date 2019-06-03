Lockwood High School update: Construction is underway

The last time we checked in with Lockwood schools as they were just breaking ground for a new high school.

The $49.9 million project is well underway. The performing arts building is being constructed at this time. A career and tech center, gym, parking lots, and much more are all still to come.

Superintendent Tobin Novasio, despite all the stress a project of this caliber brings, is looking forward to what this project will bring to the Lockwood Community. When asked what part of the project he's looking forward to be completed the most. Novasio was optimistic to say the least.

"Being done. come back and ask me in September of 2020." Says Novasio laughing.

Novasio also states "For me what the biggest thing what I want to see is kids to stay involved and just have more opportunities for kids because the translates into more kids being able to graduate from our community."

And some of that involvement includes athletics.

Novasio showed off the new Lockwood football helmets as well as the new logos for the school. One of which are pinned all the way up on the future performing arts building. The freshmen section of the school is expected to be completed in time for fall classes this year.