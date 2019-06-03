LOCKWOOD, Mont. - The last time we checked in with Lockwood Schools they were just breaking ground for a new high school.

As you can see by the photos above, the now the $49.9 million project is well underway. The building in the photos above is the soon to be performing arts building; and it's just one small step in the progress.

A career and tech center, gym, parking lots, and much more are all still to come.

Superintendent Tobin Novasio says despite all the stress a project of this caliber brings, he is looking forward to what this project will bring to the lockwood community.

When asked what part of the project he's looking forward to be completed the most, Novasio was optimistic to say the least.

"Being done," Novasio joked, "come back and ask me in September of 2020".

"For me, the biggest things I want to see is kids staying involved and to just have more opportunities for kids because that translates into more kids being able to graduate from our community," said Novasio.

Some of that involvement includes athletics.

Novasio showed off the new Lockwood football helmets as well as the new logos for the school. One of which you'll see pinned all the way up on the future performing arts building.