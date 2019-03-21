Laura and Ronald Mink pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberate homicide of their 17-month-old daughter.

Judge Gregory Todd said the bond will remain at $500,000.

Judge Colette Davies will set the trial at a later date. As of Friday morning, Laura and Ronald Mink were being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Lockwood couple faces deliberate homicide charges after their 17-month-old daughter was found dead inside their home.

Laura Elizabeth Mink and Ronald Aaron Mink were booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Thursday.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, each are facing one count of deliberate homicide. Charging documents accuse the couple of failing to fulfill their duties as parents.

The couple's other child – a 2½-year-old boy – was removed from the home and placed in protective custody.

Sheriff Linder said Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies responded to an emergency call on March 7 around 2 p.m. Aaron Mink told deputies he noticed his 17-month-old daughter was not breathing and immediately called 911. Linder said deputies had noted rigor mortis had already set in.

Authorities said Aaron Mink made conflicting statements about when he first called 911. They also said the girl was severely dehydrated and had ulcerations on her skin.

The couple is scheduled to appear in Yellowstone County District Court Friday morning. Bail for each was set at $500,000.

