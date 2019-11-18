Lockdown lifted at Career Center and Billings West High School, after reported threat

UPDATE: According to Captain Neil Lawrence, about 7:38 a.m. Monday a support staff employee for West High School received a phone call from someone making threats towards West High and the Career Center.

Capt. Lawrence says the West High School Resource Officer was immediately notified, who then notified officers from the Billings Police Department. Billings police officers responded to both West High and the Career Center. Both schools were placed on lockdown about 7:45 a.m.

Capt. Lawrence says an investigation into the threats determined they were from a student at Laurel High School. The Laurel High School Resource Officer was notified and then located and made contact with the suspect. Once contact was made with the suspect, the school lockdowns were lifted about 8:47 a.m.

Capt. Lawrence says it's unknown at this time what threats were made and what precipitated the threats. No arrest has yet been made.

The investigation is on-going.

UPDATE: Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle says West High School and the Career Center were on temporary lockdown but are now open for students to return to school.

Billings West High School and the Career center were placed on lockdown Monday morning.

According to Superintendent Greg Upham at approximately 7:50 a threat of a possible shooter was received at West High and Principal Hornby placed the school into lockdown.

The Career Center was also placed into lockdown as there may have been a connection.

Billings police are on site and are following up on the threat.

