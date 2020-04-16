School lunch program
BILLINGS, Mont. - The coronavirus outbreak has shut down schools in Billings, but Sodexo and Billings Public Schools are making sure kids still have a way to get a meal.

The following is a list of pick-up locations and times for free meals:

Pick Up Curb Side Locations

Breakfast: 7:45 -9:00

Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30

  • Castle Rock Middle School
  • Lewis & Clark Middle School
  • Riverside Middle School
  • Medicine Crow Middle School
  • Bench Elementary
  • Boys & Girls Club

West End BPS Delivery Truck

  • Ponderosa Acres (office) 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
  • Phyllis Circle & Phyllis Lane (in cul-de-sac) 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
  • Casa Village Trailer Park (pool area) 10:00-10:15 a.m.
  • Golden Meadows Trailer Park (park) 10:30 -10:45 a.m.
  • Hunter’s Point Apt. (office) 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
  • Rock Creek Apt. on Boulder (street) 11:30 -11:45 a.m.

Heights BPS Delivery Truck

  • Cherry Creek Trailer Park (Rec Center) 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.
  • Primrose Park (Reece Drive) 12:00 – 12:20 p.m.
  • Easy Street & Sourdough Ln (corner) 12:30-1:00 p.m.

South Side BPS Delivery Truck

  • Garden Avenue (water treatment plant) 9:00-9:15 a.m. 
  • Orchard Lane & Ellington (on corner) 9:30-9:45 a.m.
  • Blains Trailer ParK 10:00-10:15 a.m. (by mailboxes)
  • South Park on S. Broadway 10:30-10:45 a.m.
  • Montana Rescue Mission 2520 1st Ave. N 11:00-11:15 a.m.
  • North Park (by tennis courts, on N. 22nd) 11:30-11:45 a.m.

406 Food Fix Mobile Trailer

  • McKinley 9:00 - 9:30 a.m.
  • Washington 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.
  • Newman 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
  • Ponderosa 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.
  • Olympic Village Apts. 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
  • Big Sky 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.

Beginning April 17, service on Friday will include meals for Saturday and Sunday.

For emergency home delivery call (406) 281-5878.

