BILLINGS, Mont. - The coronavirus outbreak has shut down schools in Billings, but Sodexo and Billings Public Schools are making sure kids still have a way to get a meal.
The following is a list of pick-up locations and times for free meals:
Pick Up Curb Side Locations
Breakfast: 7:45 -9:00
Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
- Castle Rock Middle School
- Lewis & Clark Middle School
- Riverside Middle School
- Medicine Crow Middle School
- Bench Elementary
- Boys & Girls Club
West End BPS Delivery Truck
- Ponderosa Acres (office) 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
- Phyllis Circle & Phyllis Lane (in cul-de-sac) 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
- Casa Village Trailer Park (pool area) 10:00-10:15 a.m.
- Golden Meadows Trailer Park (park) 10:30 -10:45 a.m.
- Hunter’s Point Apt. (office) 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
- Rock Creek Apt. on Boulder (street) 11:30 -11:45 a.m.
Heights BPS Delivery Truck
- Cherry Creek Trailer Park (Rec Center) 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.
- Primrose Park (Reece Drive) 12:00 – 12:20 p.m.
- Easy Street & Sourdough Ln (corner) 12:30-1:00 p.m.
South Side BPS Delivery Truck
- Garden Avenue (water treatment plant) 9:00-9:15 a.m.
- Orchard Lane & Ellington (on corner) 9:30-9:45 a.m.
- Blains Trailer ParK 10:00-10:15 a.m. (by mailboxes)
- South Park on S. Broadway 10:30-10:45 a.m.
- Montana Rescue Mission 2520 1st Ave. N 11:00-11:15 a.m.
- North Park (by tennis courts, on N. 22nd) 11:30-11:45 a.m.
406 Food Fix Mobile Trailer
- McKinley 9:00 - 9:30 a.m.
- Washington 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.
- Newman 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
- Ponderosa 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.
- Olympic Village Apts. 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
- Big Sky 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.
Beginning April 17, service on Friday will include meals for Saturday and Sunday.
For emergency home delivery call (406) 281-5878.