Local volunteer fire department in need of resources

Very little is known about the Fuego Volunteer Fire Department based just out of the city limits of Billings.
KULR-8 caught up with the fire chief of the Fuego Volunteer Fire Department, Marc Osborn, who said this volunteer fire department has been around since 1988 and they don't plan to go away.
A wildfire broke in Yellowstone County near Alkali Creek Road and Highway 3. It burned 136 acres just after 5 p.m. on Friday evening. The Fuego Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, needing some outside assistance to control it. But who is this volunteer fire department? Marc Osborn is the fire chief for Fuego. He also volunteers for Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department.
"This green area is Fuego and Fuego covers this area," Osborn said. "So we cover pretty much from the bottom of Skyway Drive where it meets and intersects with Alkali Creek Road all the way out to Highway 3 and then from Indian Cliffs all the way to Acton."
This volunteer fire department is a 501-c nonprofit organization, consisting of 5 members that protect the area between Billings and Acton, a place just beyond the Billings city limits, and a place where the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response is not required to go.
"We respond and we can do general first aid and then we would start calling with our mutual aid partners and say 'Laurel, do you have an ambulance that you can bring to us?' So, it's a partnership and a brotherhood so hopefully, we cross our fingers, and hope that they would show up."
The volunteer fire department has two fire trucks they can use in case of any fire emergencies. As for a place to store the vehicles, the department rents a heated unit on Hesper Road near the Rib and Chop House.
"It's a long ways away when we live up on the west end of the airport," Fire Chief Osborn said. "Sometimes it's beneficial, I guess, if I'm here at the office and I'm working away and I get a page. I might be a little closer to grab it there and go up the hill, but it still would be nicer to have the fire station in our actual fire service area, a place to meet, a place to store our equipment."
Volunteer Fire Chief Osborn said they can definitely use more volunteers and as much help as they can get regarding finances and resources. Which is why they need your help. Chief Osborn said they are here to stay to continue to protect structures and lives.
If you'd like to volunteer or donate to the Fuego Volunteer Fire Department, you can contact Marc Osborn at (406)672-4554 or by email at fuegovfc1@gmail.com. You can also contact them with another email at marcosbornrealestate@gmail.com.