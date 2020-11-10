BILLINGS, Mont. - The 35th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in Yellowstone County, and now hundreds of vendors are having to find other ways to get their product out to the public.

Tawni Palin, owner of Ceci's Popcorn, says she was looking forward to getting name recognition for her business, which she started only a year ago. With few vendor shows and farmer markets this year, Palin says she has been focusing on handing out free samples at other locations.

Palin also takes pride in her customer service, guaranteeing to find a way to keep her customers satisfied, coming back for more and hopefully recommending her business to others.

While Palin has been putting in the extra work to get her name out there, she says all local and small businesses could use some support right now.

"Please go check out your small businesses, especially downtown. I’m on the corner of 19th and Central, so you can find me there. What we really want is to see your smiling face, and we want you to know that we're here," Palin said.

Owner of Becky’s Berries, Becky Stahl says she understands the decision to cancel the event but is disappointed she won’t be able to see her customers face to face.

Stahl says this event and all other vendor events that have been canceled are a big chunk of her yearly revenue. To make up for it, Stahl has been focusing on gift shop and grocery store sales, along with internet orders.

Stahl also recognizes that all local and small businesses could use a helping hand.

“They know the businesses, the ones they usually purchase from, or they can just see what's out there locally. Get on the phone and make a phone call. These businesses are still there. A lot of them have not gone away. Just because we’re not showing up at the retail show, we’re still here,” Stahl said.

You can find a list of vendors you can support here.