BILLINGS, Mont. - Warrior Wishes Montana and the Rimrock GMC dealership in Billings teamed up for a backpack giveaway on Monday.

Children were able to pick up backpacks full of school supplies at the GMC dealership on Shiloh Road and King Avenue completely free of charge.

If you missed Monday's giveaway, you can still stop by any time from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rimrock GMC dealership while supplies last.